LHG_7150 white tailed kite with breakfast by rontu
LHG_7150 white tailed kite with breakfast

It was very early, just getting light on a cloudy morning, when I found the White-tailed Kite with a small rodent for breakfast.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture.
November 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
November 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great find
November 21st, 2024  
