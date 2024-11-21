Sign up
Photo 2505
LHG_7150 white tailed kite with breakfast
It was very early, just getting light on a cloudy morning, when I found the White-tailed Kite with a small rodent for breakfast.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
9th November 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
,
kite
,
white-tailedkite
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture.
November 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
November 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a great find
November 21st, 2024
