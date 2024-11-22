Previous
LHG_4261 Giant toad Estero Llano Grande by rontu
LHG_4261 Giant toad Estero Llano Grande

I was sitting in the bird blind at Estero Llano in front of the rock water drip and noticed this giant toad come down the rocks and cool himself in the water. He stayed for quite a while and smiled at me.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super close up of this big guy
November 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
OMW, what a great close up of this fatso!
November 22nd, 2024  
