LHG_6242Crested CaraCara portrait by rontu
Photo 2507

LHG_6242Crested CaraCara portrait

This was taken in South Texas from a blind sitting at ground level at a private ranch. It was a great morning, and I witnessed lots of CaraCara's behaviors.
23rd November 2024

Linda Godwin

@rontu
November 23rd, 2024  
