Photo 2507
LHG_6242Crested CaraCara portrait
This was taken in South Texas from a blind sitting at ground level at a private ranch. It was a great morning, and I witnessed lots of CaraCara's behaviors.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
Linda Godwin
Tags
crestedcara-cara
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow
November 23rd, 2024
