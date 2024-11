LHG_7493 Cape May warbler at Sheepshead preserve

While on soutS Padre Island, we visited Sheepdhead Preserve, a small area of protected trees and shrubs where the Land Trust cares for and has feeders and a water supply for the migrants as they fly through. Amazingly, they found the small area during their flight. We did see several warblers there. The Cape May warbler was a life bird for me, and it was exciting to find it with a few others.