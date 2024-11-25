Previous
LHG_7593Magnolia warbler at Sheepshead by rontu
Photo 2509

LHG_7593Magnolia warbler at Sheepshead

This is a female magnolia warbler, another life bird for me, which I located at Sheepshead Preserve on South Padre Island.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture!
November 28th, 2024  
