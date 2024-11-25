Sign up
Photo 2509
LHG_7593Magnolia warbler at Sheepshead
This is a female magnolia warbler, another life bird for me, which I located at Sheepshead Preserve on South Padre Island.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
warbler
,
magnoliawarbler
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture!
November 28th, 2024
