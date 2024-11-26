Previous
LHG_7677 Northen Beardless-Tyrannulet

I saw this tiny flycatcher on my trip to South Texas. I had located it twice before but was not able to get a photo of it. I took this one on a guided bird trip to King Ranch, where I walked in tall grass off the road.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
A lovely shot of this cute little bird.
November 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 28th, 2024  
