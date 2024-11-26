Sign up
Photo 2510
LHG_7677 Northen Beardless-Tyrannulet
I saw this tiny flycatcher on my trip to South Texas. I had located it twice before but was not able to get a photo of it. I took this one on a guided bird trip to King Ranch, where I walked in tall grass off the road.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
2
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
10th November 2024 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flycatcher
,
beardlesstyrannulet
Mags
ace
A lovely shot of this cute little bird.
November 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 28th, 2024
