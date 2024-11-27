Previous
LHG_8650 Buff- Bellied Hummingbird by rontu
Photo 2511

LHG_8650 Buff- Bellied Hummingbird

I was excited to see the Buff-bellied Hummingbird several times on my recent trip to South Texas. Here, it's feeding on Turks cap blooms in a friend's yard at the campground we stayed at for two weeks.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
What a beautiful sight and capture!
November 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2024  
