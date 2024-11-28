Previous
LHG_7671 Turkeys cross the path by rontu
LHG_7671 Turkeys cross the path

Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! We saw the turkeys early in the morning and late, just before they went to roost in the trees in the campground not far from our campsite—a joy to watch them.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
