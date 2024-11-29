Previous
LHG-3155Belted Kingfisher on the snag by rontu
Photo 2513

LHG-3155Belted Kingfisher on the snag

I heard my visitor before I saw him. As I sat quietly, I thought, "Wouldn`t it be something if he landed on the snag I was near?" Then it happened.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Terrific shot
November 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic closeup capture!
November 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture!
November 29th, 2024  
Mark Prince ace
Very fortuitous !
November 29th, 2024  
George ace
Great capture.
November 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great hairdo he has
November 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
That's quite a head of hair
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact