Previous
Photo 2513
LHG-3155Belted Kingfisher on the snag
I heard my visitor before I saw him. As I sat quietly, I thought, "Wouldn`t it be something if he landed on the snag I was near?" Then it happened.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
7
4
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2513
photos
99
followers
71
following
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
28th November 2024 3:19pm
kingfisher
gloria jones
ace
Terrific shot
November 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fantastic closeup capture!
November 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture!
November 29th, 2024
Mark Prince
ace
Very fortuitous !
November 29th, 2024
George
ace
Great capture.
November 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great hairdo he has
November 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That's quite a head of hair
November 29th, 2024
