Previous
Photo 2514
LHG_3657 Kingfisher ready to fly
I was watching closely, hoping to get liftoff. It's hard to anticipate the right moment. I was excited to be so close and him not realize I was there.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Linda Godwin
kingfisher
Dave
ace
Terrific shot
November 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Super shot and timing!
November 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
November 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and timing, I know the feeling only too well Linda :-)
November 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 30th, 2024
