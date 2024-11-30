Previous
LHG_3657 Kingfisher ready to fly by rontu
LHG_3657 Kingfisher ready to fly

I was watching closely, hoping to get liftoff. It's hard to anticipate the right moment. I was excited to be so close and him not realize I was there.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Dave ace
Terrific shot
November 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super shot and timing!
November 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect
November 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and timing, I know the feeling only too well Linda :-)
November 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 30th, 2024  
