Previous
Photo 2515
LHG-2313 Great Egret Takeoff
Seeing the great egret stop by our little pond and fish was nice. He did get a fish or two.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2515
photos
99
followers
71
following
689% complete
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
7
1
2
365
25th November 2024 8:39am
Tags
egret
Diana
ace
Picture perfect capture and timing with a great reflection.
December 1st, 2024
