LHG-2313 Great Egret Takeoff by rontu
LHG-2313 Great Egret Takeoff

Seeing the great egret stop by our little pond and fish was nice. He did get a fish or two.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Picture perfect capture and timing with a great reflection.
December 1st, 2024  
