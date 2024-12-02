Sign up
Photo 2516
LHG-4158 White-lip Globe snail
I had to bring several of my plants for the winter months. The night-blooming cereus is in my laundry room. I watered and turned my plants this morning and found a stowaway.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Linda Godwin
1
1
365
2nd December 2024 9:50am
Tags
snail
Diana
ace
a fabulous find and capture, such beautiful details. I take it you put it outside ;-)
December 3rd, 2024
