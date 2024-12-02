Previous
LHG-4158 White-lip Globe snail by rontu
LHG-4158 White-lip Globe snail

I had to bring several of my plants for the winter months. The night-blooming cereus is in my laundry room. I watered and turned my plants this morning and found a stowaway.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
a fabulous find and capture, such beautiful details. I take it you put it outside ;-)
December 3rd, 2024  
