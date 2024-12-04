Previous
LHG_4251 Two tuffed titmouse by rontu
Photo 2517

LHG_4251 Two tuffed titmouse

I was excited to get two at the same time, not until I looked on my computer did I see one up and leaving.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Perfect shot!
December 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such perfect timing and capture.
December 4th, 2024  
