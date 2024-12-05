Previous
LHG_4567 red-bellied woodpecker by rontu
LHG_4567 red-bellied woodpecker

I was waiting and watching for him to come in towards the suet cake he frequents in the afternoons.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Wylie ace
A beautiful moment in time
December 5th, 2024  
haskar ace
Wow! Stunning capture. I love the details and pattern on the wings.
December 5th, 2024  
