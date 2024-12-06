Previous
Next
LHG-5054 new bird seed in frog by rontu
Photo 2519

LHG-5054 new bird seed in frog

I put the sample of new bird seed I was given at the birding festival in my little mesh frog feeder. It was amazing how fast the little guys found it. The woodpecker had never before been to this feeder. The group devoured it in one afternoon.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful moment
December 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh lovely capture!
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact