Photo 2522
LHG-2519 Great Egret in the hollow
I moved slowly towards the creek to catch him on the branch.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Linda Godwin
@rontu
egret
Mags
ace
Excellent!
December 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
December 10th, 2024
