LHG-2519 Great Egret in the hollow by rontu
LHG-2519 Great Egret in the hollow

I moved slowly towards the creek to catch him on the branch.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Excellent!
December 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
December 10th, 2024  
