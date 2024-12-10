Previous
LHG-5280Great Egret fishing in the rain by rontu
LHG-5280Great Egret fishing in the rain

He showed up early this morning in a light rain. The rain has continued and increased, so he is so wet he probably cannot leave.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Great timing!
December 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a long neck
December 10th, 2024  
