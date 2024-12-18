Previous
LHG-7696Chick a dee in flight by rontu
LHG-7696Chick a dee in flight

I sit out and watch in the warmth of winter days, hoping to see something happen. These guys are fast, and I have many, many deletes.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Babs ace
Looks like a bit of a squiffy landing.
December 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
How lovely!
December 18th, 2024  
