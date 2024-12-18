Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2528
LHG-7696Chick a dee in flight
I sit out and watch in the warmth of winter days, hoping to see something happen. These guys are fast, and I have many, many deletes.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2528
photos
99
followers
71
following
692% complete
View this month »
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
18th December 2024 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Looks like a bit of a squiffy landing.
December 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
How lovely!
December 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close