Previous
LHG-8657Pine Warbler by rontu
Photo 2530

LHG-8657Pine Warbler

I have seen this pine warbler for several days at the feeder. There seems to be only one, but it enjoys the seeds and suet I have out for the birds.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Stunning shot! I hear them, but I don't see them around here.
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact