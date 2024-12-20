Sign up
Previous
Photo 2530
LHG-8657Pine Warbler
I have seen this pine warbler for several days at the feeder. There seems to be only one, but it enjoys the seeds and suet I have out for the birds.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Tags
warbler
Mags
ace
Stunning shot! I hear them, but I don't see them around here.
December 21st, 2024
