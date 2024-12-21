Previous
LHG-8987Dark-eyed Junco on winter solstice by rontu
Photo 2531

LHG-8987Dark-eyed Junco on winter solstice

Dark-eyed juncos, known as snowbirds, arrive in Georgia and stay through the winter. They are a common sight in backyards, parks, and wooded areas, and their arrival is often a sign that winter is approaching. Today is officially the astronomical first day of winter and the shortest (sunlight-wise) day of the year in the northern hemisphere. Today, the sun has reached its lowest path across the southern sky, but in the weeks and months ahead, the sun will slowly track higher in the sky, leading to longer days. It seems only fitting that today; I noticed the two Dark-eyed Juncos hopping about under the feeders.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
December 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely capture of this pretty little bird. They are here too, once again.
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact