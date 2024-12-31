Previous
LHG_0301Sunset over the marsh at Davis Bayou by rontu
I could not resist zooming closer to make the sunset a little different because the sun was just touching the clouds.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
It's a splendid sunset!
January 1st, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot to end the year!
January 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW fantastic last sunset for the year
January 1st, 2025  
