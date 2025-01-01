Sign up
Photo 2536
LHG_0120The Great Egret Stretch
I caught him as he was about to fly off with the fish he had caught from a fisherwoman. He told me to stretch and reach new heights as the new year begins.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Linda Godwin
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
30th December 2024 5:08pm
Tags
egret
