Photo 2537
LHG_2916 Mr Pelican in sunset light
Took this one while down at the pier just before sunset.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
1
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
31st December 2024 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pelican
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and detail, wonderful light too.
January 2nd, 2025
