LHG_2916 Mr Pelican in sunset light by rontu
Photo 2537

LHG_2916 Mr Pelican in sunset light

Took this one while down at the pier just before sunset.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail, wonderful light too.
January 2nd, 2025  
