5276Great Blue on the Pier by rontu
5276Great Blue on the Pier

He flew over and stood on the top rail of the pier out near where the fishermen were. He seemed to know he might beg a morsel but this habit or style comes with risk as some people pose a danger to him.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Love this
January 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional beauty
January 5th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful animal portrait
January 5th, 2025  
JENorton ace
Razor sharp with beautiful light. Nice capture.
January 5th, 2025  
