LHG_5364GBH with fishing line by rontu
Photo 2540

LHG_5364GBH with fishing line

We know the cause, and this is the effect. As a follow-up to yesterday's image, this is the same Great Blue that is standing on the railing. He had turned around, and as I slowly crept to get by him without disturbing him, I noticed the line and sinker around his leg and hind toe. At least it is not hindering him from flying or getting food. Hopefully, in time (lots of time), it will deteriorate and as he keeps pulling at it will be off. The leg does not appear swollen and he has adapted. He still hasn`t changed his fishing style even so.Birds have a hard enough time.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Oh my! I hope it will fall off.
January 5th, 2025  
