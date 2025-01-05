LHG_5364GBH with fishing line

We know the cause, and this is the effect. As a follow-up to yesterday's image, this is the same Great Blue that is standing on the railing. He had turned around, and as I slowly crept to get by him without disturbing him, I noticed the line and sinker around his leg and hind toe. At least it is not hindering him from flying or getting food. Hopefully, in time (lots of time), it will deteriorate and as he keeps pulling at it will be off. The leg does not appear swollen and he has adapted. He still hasn`t changed his fishing style even so.Birds have a hard enough time.