Previous
Photo 2541
LHG-0215Great Blue Heron spotlighted by sun over the marsh
I took this one a few days ago as the Great Blue Heron circled over the marsh. The low sunlight almost spotlighted him in the turn
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Tags
greatblueheron
Rob Z
ace
What a fabulous image with that wonderful lighting.
January 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 6th, 2025
