Previous
LHG-0215Great Blue Heron spotlighted by sun over the marsh by rontu
Photo 2541

LHG-0215Great Blue Heron spotlighted by sun over the marsh

I took this one a few days ago as the Great Blue Heron circled over the marsh. The low sunlight almost spotlighted him in the turn
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a fabulous image with that wonderful lighting.
January 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact