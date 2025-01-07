Previous
LHG_5136 Snowy Egret about to grab a fish by rontu
LHG_5136 Snowy Egret about to grab a fish

I watched the Snowy Egret fishing along the jetty.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice timing and angle!
January 7th, 2025  
