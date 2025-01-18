Previous
LHG-7737 Two sandhills drink by rontu
LHG-7737 Two sandhills drink

At Wheeler NWR you can stand at the back of the visitor center and look across some water to the fields they land in.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 19th, 2025  
