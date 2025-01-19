Previous
LHG_9686 Snow geese lift off at wheeler lake by rontu
LHG_9686 Snow geese lift off at wheeler lake

We found a large flock of snow geese on Wheeler Lake. Although we had to wait around a bit ,it was exciting and noisy to see them lift off and fly .
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Wow! A spectacular capture!
January 19th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wow that is quite the flock of geese!
January 19th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
Great photo
January 19th, 2025  
