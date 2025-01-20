Previous
LHG_9864 SnowGeese in flight by rontu
LHG_9864 SnowGeese in flight

The musical sound they make while flying and circling to set down again is sensational to me.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Amazing… so many birds… so tightly packed together in flight.
January 20th, 2025  
