LHG_9489 Sandhill flys in low to field by rontu
LHG_9489 Sandhill flys in low to field

Wheeler Wildlife Refuge has fields on all sides of the visitor center, with water on the back. It provides a safe area for the cranes.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
