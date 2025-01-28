Previous
LHG_2705 TuffedTitmouse One seed at a time by rontu
LHG_2705 TuffedTitmouse One seed at a time

They always seem to grab one seed and fly off with one at a time.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KV ace
Awesome bird in flight action shot... not an easy feat. Super fav!
January 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
January 28th, 2025  
