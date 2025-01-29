Previous
LHG-2770 Hermit Thrush by rontu
Photo 2557

LHG-2770 Hermit Thrush

I don`t usually get to see this guy. I noticed him under the deck. Had to snap what I could for a documentary shot. Glad to have seen him.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo…
January 31st, 2025  
