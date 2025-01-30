Sign up
Photo 2558
LHG-2073 Blackbird skirmish
This month, the blackbirds are here every day cleaning up all the seeds. The males seem to be sparring for the top bird.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
4
5
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Taken
25th January 2025 4:31pm
Tags
blackbirds
vaidas
ace
Great moment
January 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
An amazing photo
January 31st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Great timing!
January 31st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow sensational how crisp this image is!!
January 31st, 2025
