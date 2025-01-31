Previous
LHG-2774White throated sparrow looking forward by rontu
LHG-2774White throated sparrow looking forward

I noticed this white-throated sparrow this morning after putting seeds out. The conspicuous white throat with that yellow spot near the eye and the bill gives me the ID
