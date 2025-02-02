Previous
LHG-2802Hooded mergansers takeoff at Lake weiss by rontu
LHG-2802Hooded mergansers takeoff at Lake weiss

This shot of the Hooded mergansers was taken at the same low-water creekbed as yesterday's image. The male turned to her and they took off together in the afternoon sun.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
February 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous action and reflections.
February 5th, 2025  
