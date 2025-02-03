Previous
LHG_7908Eagle pair with babies in the nest by rontu
LHG_7908Eagle pair with babies in the nest

I took advantage of a few days of warmer weather and saw the eagle's nest on Sunset Dr. in Guntersville, Ala. There are 3 eaglets in the nest, the first hatched out on Jan 12th. Lots of activity and work keeping the three fed.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Watching with intention! Great shot.
February 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Amazing sight and capture.
February 5th, 2025  
