Photo 2562
LHG_7908Eagle pair with babies in the nest
I took advantage of a few days of warmer weather and saw the eagle's nest on Sunset Dr. in Guntersville, Ala. There are 3 eaglets in the nest, the first hatched out on Jan 12th. Lots of activity and work keeping the three fed.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
1
Linda Godwin
2564
702% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd February 2025 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eagles
Mags
ace
Watching with intention! Great shot.
February 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Amazing sight and capture.
February 5th, 2025
