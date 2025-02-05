Previous
LHG_7953Mom Eagle feeds one baby by rontu
LHG_7953Mom Eagle feeds one baby

Mom feeds the eaglets so gently. This eagle nest is on Sunset Dr in Guntersville, Ala On the weekends, many folks are around looking UP.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
February 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
How fabulous to be able to see and capture this.
February 5th, 2025  
