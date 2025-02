IMG_9313American Bird Grasshopper

As I was walking on our wooded trail, I caught a glimpse of something flying or flitting across and landing on a tree. At first, I thought it was a tiny bird, but getting close to the tree where it landed, I found a grasshopper at least two inches long. I used my Seek app to ID the American Bird Grasshopper. These Grasshoppers are called bird grasshoppers because they are large, strong fliers that can fly a long distance and be mistaken for birds in flight, just as I did.