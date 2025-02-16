Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2571
P2163834 Female wooduck comes out of the box
The male was floating near the box and must have heard her as he gave me the clue. I got focused on the box just in time. I have wanted to catch one coming out of a box for years.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2571
photos
101
followers
70
following
704% complete
View this month »
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2025 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wooduck
KWind
ace
Super shot! Brilliant timing!
February 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close