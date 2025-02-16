Previous
P2163834 Female wooduck comes out of the box by rontu
P2163834 Female wooduck comes out of the box

The male was floating near the box and must have heard her as he gave me the clue. I got focused on the box just in time. I have wanted to catch one coming out of a box for years.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
KWind ace
Super shot! Brilliant timing!
February 16th, 2025  
