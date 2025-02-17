Previous
P2163860 "follow me" by rontu
Photo 2572

P2163860 "follow me"

As the female wood duck comes flying out of the box the male seems to know to follow her.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
