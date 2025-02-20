Sign up
Photo 2575
LHG_3551 Song Sparrow on the pompasGrass
A rich, russet-and-gray bird with bold streaks down its white chest, the Song Sparrow is one we see most often. A large central spot on the breast gives me the ID.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Tags
sparrow
,
songsparrow
Rosie Kind
ace
Fantastic photo Fav
February 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely shot of your sparrow.
February 20th, 2025
