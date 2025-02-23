Previous
P2234180 Female Finch in flight by rontu
P2234180 Female Finch in flight

I caught her just before getting to her favorite feeder.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing
February 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding
February 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Excellent capture!
February 25th, 2025  
