Photo 2577
P2234180 Female Finch in flight
I caught her just before getting to her favorite feeder.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
3
3
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2578
photos
102
followers
70
following
706% complete
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
23rd February 2025 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
finch
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing
February 25th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding
February 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Excellent capture!
February 25th, 2025
