LHG_4416 double bees -Sign of spring by rontu
Photo 2578

LHG_4416 double bees -Sign of spring

I was sitting on the deck, absorbing the warm sunshine, when I heard bees buzzing on the mahonia bush. I turned to see that the winter survivors had found the blooms.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure is , Beautifully composed
February 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Awesome clarity, details
February 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
So nice to see!
February 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 25th, 2025  
