Photo 2582
LHG_6339 Trio at the Frog
I was hiding under the deck as this trio was fussing over the seeds in the frog.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
backyardbirds
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely variety!
March 9th, 2025
