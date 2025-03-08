Previous
LHG_6339 Trio at the Frog by rontu
LHG_6339 Trio at the Frog

I was hiding under the deck as this trio was fussing over the seeds in the frog.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely variety!
March 9th, 2025  
