Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2583
LHG_6880 Out sunbathing early
I stepped down from one level in our yard and was startled by this slithering sunbather. Out catching warm rays, lying over a plant. He is a friendly fellow so I let him be.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2583
photos
104
followers
70
following
707% complete
View this month »
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
13th March 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Yikes but a great capture.
March 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wow what a fabulous closeup!
March 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great closeup! I hope he won't rob any nests or baby birds.
March 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
March 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
Excellent detail, he is gorgeous.
March 14th, 2025
George
Superb shot. He may be friendly but of go nowhere near him!
March 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
March 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close