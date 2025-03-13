Previous
LHG_6880 Out sunbathing early by rontu
LHG_6880 Out sunbathing early

I stepped down from one level in our yard and was startled by this slithering sunbather. Out catching warm rays, lying over a plant. He is a friendly fellow so I let him be.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yikes but a great capture.
March 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wow what a fabulous closeup!
March 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great closeup! I hope he won't rob any nests or baby birds.
March 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
March 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Excellent detail, he is gorgeous.
March 14th, 2025  
George
Superb shot. He may be friendly but of go nowhere near him!
March 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW
March 14th, 2025  
