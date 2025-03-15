Previous
LHG_7752GBH in takeoff by rontu
Photo 2584

LHG_7752GBH in takeoff

The Great Blue pushing off and taking lift for a better fishing spot.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Stunning capture and timing.
March 16th, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful timing
March 16th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Great shot
March 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Terrific action shot
March 16th, 2025  
