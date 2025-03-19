Sign up
Photo 2586
LHG_8071 Red shouldered in flight
I love to hear the high cry of the red-shouldered hawk in the air.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
hawk
redshoulderedhawk
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent
March 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
March 20th, 2025
