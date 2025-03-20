Previous
LHG_8255The blackbird and the red Wasp by rontu
Photo 2587

LHG_8255The blackbird and the red Wasp

After a drink and a bath, she sat for a while until she kept turning her head, being bothered by the red wasp circling.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
March 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice timing.
March 20th, 2025  
Randy Lubbering
That is an awesome photo
March 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow!
March 20th, 2025  
