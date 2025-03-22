Previous
LHG_8134 The blackbird stance by rontu
Photo 2589

LHG_8134 The blackbird stance

I have always hoped to find a bittern in a stance like this. She held herself there for a bit.
22nd March 2025

Linda Godwin

@rontu
vaidas ace
Fun pose
March 22nd, 2025  
